Brandi Rhodes Has Reportedly Started Wrestling at the WWE Performance Center

Brandi Rhodes made a comment in July 2022 about her training at the Nightmare Factory wrestling academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Brandi last competed in professional wrestling for AEW in January 2022, defeating KiLynn King.

On Fridays, WWE NXT regularly hosts internal live events at the WWE Performance Center to provide a stage for developing wrestlers to develop their skills. Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not currently listed internally on the WWE NXT roster, however Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that she made an appearance in a wrestling ring on last Friday’s show. Brandi was reportedly in a match, according to Fightful.com, and it was noted that, “we haven’t heard that she’s signed any deal with the company one way or another.”

Here is a recent post from Brandi’s Twitter account: