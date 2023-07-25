Brandi Rhodes On A Possible WWE Return, Partnering With Hall Of Famer For Project, More

Brandi Rhodes is open to returning to WWE if husband Cody Rhodes wants her. She intends to start a new business later this year.

On August 16, 2022, it was reported that Brandi had spent some time at the WWE Performance Center, and that she had actually competed in a match at one of the Performance Center live events for talent and staff. Brandi’s opponent was not revealed, but she worked against a “newer talent.” The match allegedly took place on Friday, August 12, but she was previously seen at the Performance Center. Brandi’s last official match was a win over KiLynn King at the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on January 26, 2022, but it was also reported in August 2022 that she had continued to wrestle and train at The Nightmare Factory school in Georgia after her AEW departure with Cody.

In a recent update, Rhodes spoke with Fightful Select about her time at the WWE Performance Center. She mentioned how she and Cody “did the whole thing” with traveling on their bus with the baby, and while it was a lot of fun, she gave up. “Becky Lynch can do it,” Brandi said, but “guys, Becky Lynch can do anything.”

When asked if she has the desire to return, Brandi stated that she will not compete for a World Title, but will be available if Cody wants her.

When the possibility of Brandi hitting a ringside Spear on Paul Heyman was mentioned, she responded, “I don’t know. I’ve been out of practice for a minute. That might hurt me more than Paul.”

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Brandi and Cody welcomed their first child, a daughter named Liberty Iris. When asked about motherhood, she described it as “a wonderful roller-coaster ride of emotions, events, and things happening, but it’s been great.” Brandi went on to say that her two-year-old daughter is “a smart, smart kid.”

Brandi also revealed that she will be collaborating with WWE Hall of Famer and DDP YOGA Founder Diamond Dallas Page "very soon" on a new project that will see her open her own yoga studio. She intends to open her studio in the fall of this year. Brandi stated that she has completed 200 hours of yoga teacher training as well as Pilates and Pilates Reformer training.