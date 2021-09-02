Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Having Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

In an interview with USMagazine.com, Brandi Rhodes talked about being a new mother and how she is suffering from postpartum depression and anxiety:

“I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure. I need to be cognizant of it. I need to reach out when I need help. I just need to take everything one day at a time.”

“It’s good to just talk about things. There’s no shame in things changing in your life, and it happens. I feel like I was probably the least likely candidate to feel anything like that because I’m always so busy and so on the go, I kind of just don’t have time for my emotions.”