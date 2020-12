During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a video aired with Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi at home. The video ended with the revelation that the couple are expecting their first child in 2021.

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020