Brandi Rhodes Reacts to Cody Performing With a Torn Pectoral Muscle

Despite having an injured pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Brandi, Cody’s wife, spoke about her husband’s performance despite his injuries.

“I’ve never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business.”

“Liberty [their daughter] better not ever tell me ‘I can’t’. I’m gonna have this match cued up faster than she can finish her sentence. Never imagined he would be able to finish that match…and win.”