Brandi Rhodes Responds To Fan That Criticizes Cody Promo On AEW Dynamite

On the May 12th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a promo to hype up a match against Anthony Agogo at the Double or Nothing PPV.

A little "Dusty" in the room 😢 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xYaXVYPU7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

Instead of dealing with the American Nightmare @anthonyogogo, you’ll now be trying to beat the second coming of the American Dream at Double or Nothing 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/C5CVAXP0o6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

Brandi Rhodes commented on the promo and responded to a fan that criticized it:

That promo was a piece of history. I’ve never been moved like that. I wasn’t ready for it. I can’t wait until our daughter is old enough to understand it. #AEWDynamite — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 13, 2021

I have my masters and had a full ride to Michigan. You present yourself as an educator…yet you try to reduce a woman to not being smart because her opinion differs from yours…about a wrestling promo. What message does this send? https://t.co/HknxuQD3dG — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 13, 2021