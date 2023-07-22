Brandi Rhodes Says Her Mom Was “Very P*ssed” About Cody Rhodes’ WWE WrestleMania Loss

Former AEW and WWE Star Brandi Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a variety of topics including how she and her husband “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes came from kind of a sticky and weird situation to the main event of April’s WWE WrestleMania 39. She was happy with his continued success and that nobody was hurt.

Rhodes said, “See, I look at things very differently. I’m very much a look at where you come from, look at where you are and we came from kind of a sticky, weird situation to the main event of WrestleMania so win or lose, here we are. I’m in the front row of my husband’s main event of WrestleMania which was not on my bingo card for a while, you know? So I’m just happy. I’m happy nobody’s hurt.”

Rhodes also talked about how her mom was very pissed with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39.

“Hey, we’re still ready to party. I had things I wanted to do and we got down to ‘em but, my mom however, very pissed. Everybody was telling me, ‘Your mom is taking it really hard,’ and I know my mom. She’s an F-bomb dropper. I mean, she’s a good Christian woman. However, she’s an F-bomb dropper, she’s the throw things type so I can only imagine what was happening up in the box suite but, I’m glad I wasn’t there.”

(H/T to PostWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes)