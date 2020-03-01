Brandi Rhodes Says She Doesn’t Like Cody’s New Tattoo

Cody Rhodes was seen with a new neck tattoo during the AEW Revolution PPV. During the post-show media conference, Brandi admitted that she wasn’t a big fan of the ink but said that she lets her husband make his own decisions:

“I’m the one person that doesn’t like the neck tattoo, I don’t like it,” Brandi admitted. “I’ve said it, there it is.”

“I know a lot of wives like to be really hands on,” Brandi said. “My husband makes his own decisions, he’s allowed to make his own decisions. So if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions [laughs].”