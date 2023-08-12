Brandi Rhodes Says She Has No Plans To Return To The Ring As ‘An Active Competitor’

Brandi Rhodes recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes was asked how Cody Rhodes has changed in the last several years:

“Honestly, I think just becoming comfortable with everything that he’s done and confident in who he’s become. It really just shows in the presentation of Cody Rhodes now. I mean, 10 years ago, that Cody, he had a presentation and you know, he had something about him, but it wasn’t this. I think he had to grow into this and he had experienced a lot of things to become this.”

If she will return to the ring:

“You know, not as an active competitor, for sure. I just said, ‘You know what, okay, well, we’re either gonna do this the Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins way, and they are amazing for doing it because I can’t. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn’t think would be the best for the family. So, you know, we’ve gone a different route and I’ve started business ventures on my own and he’s doing his thing and we’re just doing a couple of different things.”

What it was like getting the phone call from Cody saying his pec was torn:

“It’s so disappointing on my part because he called and he said to me, ‘Don’t panic’, and immediately I thought the baby fell. Something happened there at the hospital. So I went, ‘Oh my God, what? Just tell me, just tell me.’ He goes, ‘I think I tore my pec’, and I said, ‘Oh, thank God. You’ll be fine. The baby though’ (she laughs), but then, of course, I was like, ‘Did you really? Are you sure’ and yeah, he had torn it.”

Giving her blessing for Cody to wrestle Seth Rollins with a torn pec at the 2022 Hell in a Cell:

“I was that person that wanted him to, and I did check with Doc to make sure that I was giving sound advice. So I was like, ‘Well, if nothing really worse can come of the situation, if you feel okay with it, then I’m giving my blessing too.’ So yeah, I mean, I was a performer. So I know I know the feeling. Like if you can, you want to make it happen and those people are counting on you, and you know, people bought tickets for the show to see that main event with Cody and Seth, so yeah, if you can do it, do it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



