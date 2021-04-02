Brandi Rhodes Talks About Complications With Her Pregnancy

In an article on self.com, it was revealed that Brandi Rhodes’ pregnancy has been complicated due to a recent polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis and the discovery of a large ovarian cyst. Brandi said the following:

”I’ve been an athlete all my life — I was a figure skater since the age of four and did it competitively for 17 years—and I told my doctor there was a large period of time where I didn’t have a menstrual cycle. It probably meant that I had PCOS all the time and I just didn’t know.”

Brandi said that her doctor prescribed progesterone which is a hormone that can help maintain a pregnancy in the early states. In addition to that, Brandi underwent a fallopian tube recanalization procedure with dye placed into the tubes to look for possible blockages that could affect fertility.

Brandi also mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has actually helped with the pregnancy because it has given her more privacy.