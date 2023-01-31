Brandi Rhodes Talks About Stepping Away From The Ring, Cody Rhodes Headlining WrestleMania 39

Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with BARE Magazine for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the wife of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and a former women’s wrestling star in her own right spoke about “The American Nightmare” winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match and earning a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39, as well as stepping back from competing inside the squared circle herself.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On stepping back from wrestling: “It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point.”

On her husband challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39: “I’m very excited for my husband. He has put in so much work in his recovery and has been diligent in returning in his best form. I believe he is at the top of his game and fans will see and appreciate that.”

Check out the complete Brandi Rhodes interview at TheBAREMagazine.com.