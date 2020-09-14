Brandi Rhodes Teases A “Mega Guest” For A Shot Of Brandi, Joey Janela Latest

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes tweeted the following today, teasing a “mega guest” for tonight’s new edition of “A Shot of Brandi”:

– Joey Janela tweeted the following, announcing that The Walmart Dudes, Lord Adrean and Tahir2x will all be working his Spring Break 4 show on October 10th:

