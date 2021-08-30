Brandi Rhodes Tweets About Black Talent But Then Deletes It

On Friday night, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes wrote the following message on Twitter but then deleted it:

“This might start some [poop emoji], but let’s talk. I see a lot of people complaining on here that there aren’t enough black talent featured in wrestling…YET…when black talent is out there busting it in main events and holding championships…where’s the love?? Am I just missing it?!”

Here were some the responses from fans in regards to the deleted Tweet:

Black Wrestling fans had a week long celebration when Bianca won at WrestleMania, what is she on — Words From Blerds Podcast #BlackLivesMatter✊🏽✊🏾 (@WordsFromBlerds) August 28, 2021

.@TheBrandiRhodes most of us try so hard to not go in when you say these off the wall things. Sis.. We got love for you. Why even do this? It makes no sense, is not true and the company you are an executive for has had how many Black folk in a main event!???? #AEWRampage #WTF pic.twitter.com/EtkJdyseoa — Duke Loves Rasslin (@DLovesRasslin) August 28, 2021

Brandi Rhodes clearly didn't see all the love Bianca and Sasha got or even Kofi. Or maybe she's purposely "missing it" because it's WWE 🤷‍♀️ also stop tweeting bullshit if you can't handle the backlash from it. It'd save you time from deleting. pic.twitter.com/fC6QsKs3qn — THE MAN IS MONEY 🔴 (@girl_fiya) August 28, 2021

The part that has me fucked up is Brandi Rhodes is a chief branding officer and her husband is a VP so what exactly is stopping them from putting more gold on black wrestlers and showing them appreciation??? https://t.co/tJfJ7mrhKs — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 28, 2021

I really try not to go at Brandi Rhodes, being a strong advocate for black women winning, but she makes it so DAMN hard. — ✨🌟✨KammieDee ✨🌟✨ (@KAMMEDEE) August 28, 2021