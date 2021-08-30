Brandi Rhodes Tweets About Black Talent But Then Deletes It

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On Friday night, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes wrote the following message on Twitter but then deleted it:

“This might start some [poop emoji], but let’s talk. I see a lot of people complaining on here that there aren’t enough black talent featured in wrestling…YET…when black talent is out there busting it in main events and holding championships…where’s the love?? Am I just missing it?!”

Here were some the responses from fans in regards to the deleted Tweet:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR