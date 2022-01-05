Brandon Cutler And Matt Jackson Reportedly Have COVID

The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will be missing tonight’s AEW Dynamite TBS premiere due to COVID-19.

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio to reveal that Matt Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, writing, “Loyal to a fault, but sometimes have to make executive decisions. Always book ourselves strong. Our future grandkids are set for life. Matt has covid.”

AEW had not announced The Bucks for a match on tonight’s Dynamite, but they have been involved in ongoing storylines.

Regarding Cutler and Nick Jackson, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reports that both Jackson and Cutler came down with the coronavirus and since Nick was in close contact with them less than 18 hours ago, he will be missing tonight’s taping as well.

It’s believed that Cutler and The Bucks are still at home in California and did not travel to Newark, NJ for tonight’s Dynamite taping. There is no confirmation on when the positive tests for Matt and Cutler came in, but it was not on Tuesday. All three wrestlers will not be back on AEW TV until medically cleared. Nick previously dealt with COVID-19 in September 2020.