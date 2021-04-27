Braun Strowman Added To The WrestleMania Backlash PPV Main Event

Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre on tonight’s RAW main event to earn a spot in the WWE Championship match at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

The match will now be Bobby Lashley defending against Braun & Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat instead of Lashley vs. McIntyre.

The WrestleMania Backlash PPV takes place on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay. Here is the updated line up-

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley