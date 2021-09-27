Braun Strowman Addresses His Future In Wrestling

During an appearance with Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table, former WWE star Braun Strowman commented on his future in wrestling. Strowman brought up his match against EC3 at Free The Narrative II on October 2nd via Fite.tv:

“The biggest thing we’re pushing is Control Your Narrative. There are a lot of faces you’ll recognize, Westin Blake (Wesley Blake), EC3, a lot of guys. It’s something cool and something different that I don’t think anybody else is doing. It’s an opportunity to have full creative control. We do what we want. We do all the production in-house, our music, soundboard, everything. We were still filming last night, I was downtown Orlando last night [Monday] filming some stuff, it was 11 o’clock, trying to get it wrapped up. I’m really excited about what we have going forward. I think it’s going to be cool. Saying that, once we release it, we’re going to start doing some fan access thing where we sit down and watch with the fans, do a Q&A after, autograph signing, and we’re going to take it on the road. It’s something different. It’s cool to have an opportunity to do stuff.”

“I was very fortunate in my time in WWE, but it was very time consuming, I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things. Now in my downtime, I’m trying to figure out what I want to do when I grow up. I get an opportunity to go out and explore different avenues, try different things, and I’m enjoying it. Definitely miss being in the squared circle though, I promise you that.”