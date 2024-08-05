Braun Strowman Addresses Why He Hasn’t Joined The Wyatt Sicks Faction

In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Braun Strowman explained why he has not joined the Wyatt Sicks faction in WWE.

“They’re f*cking terrifying. There’s no other way to put it. I’ve said this a couple of times in interviews, I’m purposely trying to stay as far away as I can right now because that part of me, I work really hard to put away. There’s a monster instead of this monster and I feel him rattle his cage because there’s something about them that I can feel myself wanting to be pulled, I’m fighting it. I don’t want to go there, I don’t want to let him back out. If they’re able to pull it back out of me, I fear for myself, I fear for anything that’s around me. I’m not a good person when it comes out and I’m very good at doing bad things to people.”

Strowman also gave praise to the group:

“I’m so happy for Taylor and him being able to carry on Windham’s legacy and having his opportunity to shine. He’s never, outside of NXT, he’s never had that opportunity to show the world how talented he is. I’ve said it time and time again, Taylor is as talented or more talented than Windham was. He’s just never had the chance to show it and I think people are starting to get a glimpse of it. It’s really cool what they’re doing, it’s very intriguing all of this stuff, they have you on the edge of your seat waiting for what’s next because they’re doing so good with the presentation of all this. As me watching as a fan, it makes me want more, I want more because it’s addictive. It’s caffeine, it’s that drug, I need more of this, I got to see where this is going.”



