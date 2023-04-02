Braun Strowman and Ricochet Explain What Makes Them A Top Tag Team In The WWE

WWE Superstars Braun Strowman and Ricochet spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week. During the discussion, the tag team explained what makes them a top tag team in the WWE.

Braun Strowman: “This guy’s work ethic, his mentality, his own psyche towards a business. It’s a no brainer why I want him as my partner while we’re so polar opposite of humans and our wrestling style, our mentality, our work ethic, our drive are on the same page. And it’s so cool to see this guy. So hungry to continue to develop his craft. Like let’s be real. Nobody can touch this dude on earth when it comes to air or aerial acrobatic stuff. But yeah, he’s still every time he goes out there and learn something different. He’s always evolving, always adapting. And that’s something that I find that is the absolute most important characteristic in a tag team partner, is somebody that’s able to grow with you because neither will grow, how are you gonna learn together? We’re what, two months into this tag team and look at us already starting gelling, look at the fans getting behind us, look at these tag teams we’ve overcome. Look what’s going to happen Saturday. The showcase of immortals, this is where we’re going to carve our name in the granite of history.”

Ricochet: “As different as our styles are. That’s what is our recipe for success. And then as different as our styles are, like he said, our mentalities combined, our mentalities to grow, our mentality to be the best, our mentality to be champion. And like I said, obviously, like we just talked about, is the hard work that I put in the hard work that he’s put in as well.”

“He’s [Braun] in the greatest shape of his life still 300 plus 50 something pounds or whatever you like, so what I’ve seen him do, and the stuff that I’ve seen him do inspires me to continue to grow, to get stronger, or whatever it is that I need to do to help me. So like I said, when you have the biggest, strongest, most powerful guy like behind your back, it just gives you a little bit of confidence, you know, go out there and do what you can do and like, like we were saying, as far as team goes, we understand the concept of what it means to be a team we understand that when we’re out there in that ring when we’re out there in battle, like whatever decision he makes, I got like whatever decision he makes, I’m there for it, you know what I mean? And vice versa. If I’m out there and I make a decision he’s gonna be there to back me up no matter what you know, I mean, we’ve got to talk afterwards about like, Hey, man, what you did? Don’t do that again, or vice versa. We’ll do that later. But when we’re out there we got each other’s backs 100% no questions asked.”

Braun Strowman: “It boils down to our strengths, accompanying each others strengths. We don’t have weaknesses. So like I said, there are no holes in my game. There are no holes in his game. And when you put two superheroes together, Earth, Wind, Fire and Marvel combined, we are Team F.A.F.O.”

You can see what Strowman and Ricochet said in the video below:



