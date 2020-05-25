Braun Strowman Calls Podcast Host A ‘Sad Ass Mark’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Alexa Bliss responded to critical remarks from podcast host JDFromNY. JD’s comments about Bliss have stirred up debate and several wrestlers have addressed the matter including Universal Champion Braun Strowman:

This sad ass MARK talking like he even knows what it’s like to share a bed with a woman. He should prob stick to talking about wrestling cause he doesn’t know shit about it either but atleast he can pretend he does. Oh and eating hot pockets his mom makes him!!! #Trash — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 25, 2020