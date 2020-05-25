Braun Strowman Calls Podcast Host A ‘Sad Ass Mark’

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Alexa Bliss responded to critical remarks from podcast host JDFromNY. JD’s comments about Bliss have stirred up debate and several wrestlers have addressed the matter including Universal Champion Braun Strowman:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR