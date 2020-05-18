Braun Strowman Catches Ocean ‘Monster’ (Photo), Singh Bros Issue Challenge, John Cena

– “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman tweeted the following, showing an insanely large fish he caught over the weekend:

– John Cena tweeted the following, revealing that he’s almost 100% right half the time. He said, “I’d say about half the time I’m almost 100% right, sometimes.”

I’d say about half the time I’m almost 100% right, sometimes. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 17, 2020

– The Singh Bros. tweeted the following, offering an open hockey challenge to anyone in the WWE or the NHL: