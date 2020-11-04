Braun Strowman Comments On Being Added To Team RAW

– Braun Strowman took to Twitter this week and commented on his WWE Survivor Series track record after being added to the Men’s Team RAW with AJ Styles, Sheamus, Keith Lee and one Superstar to be announced.

“My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that…. #GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw,” he wrote.

The Men’s Team SmackDown currently features Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and three Superstars to be announced.