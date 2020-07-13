Braun Strowman Comments On His Universal Championship Run

Braun Strowman is celebrating 100 days with the WWE Universal Championship. Strowman won the championship on 4/6 by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

He wrote the following today and said he’s celebrating with two steaks: “Celebrating 100 days of being the @WWE #UniversalChamp the only way I see fit. Two reverse seared #NyStrips”

Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in a non-title match at Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV in a Swamp Fight. Here is the full tweet on being champion for 100 days-