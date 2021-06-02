Braun Strowman Comments On His WWE Departure

Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to his WWE release. As reported earlier here on PWMania, WWE announced today that Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and Santana Garrett have all been released, reportedly as a part of more budget cuts.

Strowman tweeted a brief statement this afternoon and gave thanks to everyone. He wrote-

“What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!!”

Strowman had been with WWE since 2013. His last match came in May at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in the Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, but he has not been seen since then.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.