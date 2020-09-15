Braun Strowman Comments On RAW Underground, Identity Of Enhancement Wrestler

– Indie wrestler Nick Stanley was the enhancement talent who was destroyed by Braun Strowman on RAW Underground last night, right before Strowman took out Riddick Moss for a second time and Titus O’Neil for the first time. Stanley previously appeared as a spectator on the August 17 RAW Underground segments. He was also used as a RAW security guard on July 27 and August 31, as seen in the @LocalCompWWE tweets below.

Previously, Nick was a spectator on the 8/17 RAW Underground & a security guard (7/28 – attacked by Nia Jax & 8/31 – brought in by Adam Pearce to prevent RETRIBUTION from ruining the main event). #WWE #RAW #WWERaw #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/XJ3mQZ6c1k — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 15, 2020

– Braun Strowman took to Twitter today to hype last night’s RAW Underground debut, and next Monday’s RAW Underground fight against Dabba-Kato.

“I go WHEREVER I want!!!! See you next week @DabbaKato #MonsterInTheUnderground #DoesntPlayWellWithOthers #WWERaw,” he wrote earlier today.

He added later today, “Sometimes you gotta remind the world who the hell you are and you’re one of a kind!!!! #MakeThemRemember #TheMotherFinMonster #LastOfADyingBreed”

There’s no word yet on if the SmackDown Superstar will continue working RAW Underground past next week, but we will keep you updated. You can see his related tweets below: