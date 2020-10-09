Braun Strowman Comments On The WWE Draft

– SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and said he doesn’t care where he gets drafted as he will bring ratings and beatings wherever he goes.

“I don’t care where I go or when I’m drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster,” Strowman wrote.

The Monster Among Men will be eligible to be drafted during Monday’s RAW.