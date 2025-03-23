Braun Strowman Eyes Grand Slam Status With Upcoming U.S. Title Match

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, Braun Strowman defeated Solo Sikoa via disqualification to become the new #1 Contender to the United States Championship and is now scheduled to challenge LA Knight for his United States Title on next week’s show.

Strowman appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following SmackDown to discuss several topics, including how a United States Title win guarantees him a spot at WrestleMania 41.

Strowman said, “Look, when you’re fighting three guys every week, you take a win however you can get it. Disqualification, so be it, whatever. I’m the number one contender for the United States Championship right now. That’s the one title that has eluded me in my entire WWE career. I win the United States Championship, I have a Grand Slam Title, and a guaranteed shoe-in to WrestleMania. So what you think my motives are for this Cathy?! Have a good day!”

You can check out Strowman’s comments in the video below.