Braun Strowman Hypes WWE WrestleMania Backlash Triple Threat, & More

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Scott Felstead of Muscle & Fitness to promote Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Triple Threat with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Strowman said the match has a big-fight feel to it. It was also noted how it seems the prediction by some critics that big men are a dying breed in pro wrestling, was more than a little premature. Strowman agreed and said they will open people’s eyes.

“It’s got the big-fight feel. This is a clash of the titans. This is King Kong vs. Godzilla vs. The Incredible Hulk, and it’s a fight for dominance,” Strowman said of Sunday’s match. He continued, “I think we are going to open people’s eyes so that they say ‘hey’, because these big boys are what made the industry what it is today.”

Strowman also discussed his plans to do a bodybuilding show, something he recently revealed in another interview.

“I’m going to do a bodybuilding show,” Strowman said. “That’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do. I always joke around about doing a men’s physique show. I think it would be hilarious seeing me on stage at 330 pounds where everyone else is probably 180 pounds (laughs).”

The Monster Among Men also touched on his gentler side, noting that being a WWE Superstar is all about changing people’s lives.

“Fans have appreciated the work I have put in to make myself look better, but it’s been really awesome seeing all the people that I’ve inspired to help change their lives,” Strowman said. “That, even more to me, is the reason why I continue to train and be better, bigger, stronger, leaner. The money is awesome, don’t get me wrong, the fame I could live without, but being in WWE isn’t about having a 15-minute wrestling match every Monday on TV. It’s bigger than that. Being a WWE Superstar is about changing people’s lives.”