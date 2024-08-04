Braun Strowman: “I Can’t Wait Until We Go To Netflix”

WWE star Braun Strowman recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he and the other wrestlers in the back can’t wait for RAW to move to Netflix so they can say anything they want without any repercussions.

Strowman said, “I can’t wait until we go to Netflix so we can say whatever the f**k we want to.”“Literally, that’s what we joke about, who gets to say the first F-bomb on TV, without getting fined for it.”

