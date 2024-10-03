Braun Strowman Injured During Last Monster Standing Match On WWE Raw

WWE booked the Last Monster Standing Match, which pitted Braun Strowman against Bronson Reed, for Monday’s Raw show.

Reed hit Strowman with a superplex, causing the ring to collapse. This allowed Seth Rollins to return to the ring and deliver a stomp on Bronson’s steel steps. Strowman won as a result. As previously reported, WWE officials were dissatisfied with the ring collapse spot.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Strowman was injured, with an apparent torn groin, though the exact injury has yet to be confirmed.

Alvarez said, “I did get it confirmed. If you watched the Raw show last night, the Last Monster Standing match, which, by the way, was awesome. They went to a commercial break, and they came back…..Braun Strowman got hit by Bronson Reed with a Samoan Drop. Braun Strowman grabbed his thigh/groin area, and then they were gonna do a spot where he knocked Bronson Reed off the apron through some chairs. And man, this guy [Strowman] starts running, and I knew immediately this guy’s hurt. He normally can’t run all that fast, but he couldn’t even walk the ropes…..he was limping the ropes. He knocks [Reed)] off the apron and there was a long period where he just kind of laid there in the corner and the ref’s furiously communicating with the back. He may have torn his groin is what it’s looking like. We don’t have an update now. That’s certainly what they thought yesterday [Monday].”



