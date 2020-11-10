Braun Strowman Is Officially A Babyface On RAW

Braun Strowman is officially a babyface on the WWE RAW brand.

It was reported today by PWInsider that The Monster Among Men is once again being booked as a babyface in WWE. While Strowman flipped back to the heel side on SmackDown several weeks ago in the program with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and then hit the low blow on Keith Lee during RAW last month, internally he is considered to be a babyface for the red brand.

Strowman, who was officially sent to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft last month, is set to represent Team RAW for the men’s team at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, joining Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Riddle.