Braun Strowman Looks Back At In-Ring Scuffle With Brock Lesnar From Past WWE Royal Rumble PPV

What is it like to duke it out with “The Beast Incarnate” — for real?

Braun Strowman is among a handful of people who can answer this question and during a recent interview with BT Sport, that is exactly what the WWE veteran did.

“Sh*t got real,” Strowman recalled when talking about getting blasted with a legitimate punch from Brock Lesnar after accidentally kneeing him in the head during their triple-threat match that included Kane at WWE Royal Rumble 2018. “I mean at the end of the day it’s two scary guys, two dominant males not wanting to give an inch to either one and we took it from each other. Things happen, we’re not playing, we’re not ballet, we’re not badminton. We’re physical, he’s 300lbs, of just unadulterated animalistic beast and I’m a 385lbs monster. Things happen. At the end of the day, we made one hell of a segment, that’s what really happened.”

Strowman continued, “I pat myself on the back, I think I’m the only person in history to take an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not get knocked out. Anytime you get in the ring with The Beast and mix it up, the bigger the challenge the better. If you’re not wrestling the best, then who’d you beat?”

