Braun Strowman Makes Cryptic Teases On Instagram

Former WWE star Braun Strowman took to Instagram this week and noted that he can’t wait to share what he has in the works, using the “My Life My Rules” hashtag. “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me!!! Big moves coming!!! #MLMR,” he wrote.

Strowman also posted a video from The Capital Grille in Tampa, with a man that some are saying looks like RAW Tag Team Champion Omos. Strowman’s hashtag for that clip indicated that he was on a business meeting.

On a related note, Strowman revealed that he has his own watch coming out soon, with Rhyno Time Pieces. He posted a photo of the watch and wrote, “Still in awe I have a watch coming out!!!! #ScherrKingPilot @rhynotimepieces”

Strowman was released from WWE on June 2nd, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on August 31st. WWE reportedly has interest in re-signing him but there’s also talk of Braun possibly going to AEW.

Below are screenshots from Braun’s new Instagram Stories-