Braun Strowman Participates In Eating Challenge Video

Braun Strowman’s K5 Network, which features EC3, Drake Maverick, Percy Watson and others, has released this new video of The Monster Among Men participating in a “Beauty vs. Beef Eating Challenge” with a woman named Danni.

The crew visited Jimmy Hula’s in Winter Park, Florida to try and see who could finish a massive burger the fastest. The burger includes 8 Angus beef patties, 16 slices of American cheese, 1 full avocado, 8 strips of bacon, 2 sunny side eggs, house made sauce, all on a toasted Ciabatta bun.