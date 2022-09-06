Braun Strowman Reacts to His WWE Return and Gives Thanks

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE on Monday night during RAW and wreaked havoc on the tag team division during the Fatal 4-Way Match.

Strowman is scheduled for this coming Friday’s Smackdown and he wrote the following on Twitter about his return:

“I’ve missed you all so very much!!!!! #ThankYou”

Strowman will be part of the SmackDown roster in the foreseeable future, according to PWInsider. Additionally, he will apparently serve the role of a babyface.

