Braun Strowman Receives Backlash Over Indy Wrestler Comments

Braun Strowman responded to a post on Instagram (using his personal account) by AEW’s Evil Uno in regards to showing financial support for indy wrestlers during the Coronavirus outbreak:

All Evil Uno wants us to do is support indie wrestling but Braun Strowman had this to say to Uno What a dick. WWE bots have taken control this assholes mind. pic.twitter.com/f3adO3vojP — ➶ Simp Mike ➷ (@Fireboy987) March 20, 2020

Strowman has gotten backlash on social media for his comments. Strowman responded to some of the fans on his WWE Twitter account:

Let’s see I’ve dug ditches shovled dog crap worked on cars bailed hay I’ve done it all. You act like I was born with a sliver spoon in my mouth we got by as a family when I was a kid. I would have done what i always did then. Found a way to survive — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

You’ll still watch us mark!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

I literally donated 5k of my own money to research this week and have been working really hard with company’s I’m affiliated with to help with charity’s and to get funds and supply’s to people that can’t physically take care of there selfs. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020