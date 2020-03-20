Braun Strowman Receives Backlash Over Indy Wrestler Comments

Braun Strowman responded to a post on Instagram (using his personal account) by AEW’s Evil Uno in regards to showing financial support for indy wrestlers during the Coronavirus outbreak:

Strowman has gotten backlash on social media for his comments. Strowman responded to some of the fans on his WWE Twitter account:

