Braun Strowman Reportedly Meets With Top Impact Wrestling Official

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has reportedly been a push for Impact Wrestling to sign Braun Strowman over the past month and it was said that talent at the last set of Impact tapings heard about the company wanting to make a play for him.

In an updated on Strowman and Impact, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Strowman was spotted with Impact Wrestling official Scott D’Amore at a hotel bar for the Motor City Comic Con on Saturday night. It was said that D’Amore had been waiting for Strowman and the two had a lengthy conversation. While there have been talks, there is no confirmation that Strowman has signed with the company.

Johnson also stated the following:

“PWInsider.com has been told Impact has been working on several surprises for next weekend’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV, so it should be interesting to see if Scherr [Strowman] is one of those surprises.”