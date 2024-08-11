Braun Strowman Reveals Who He Credits His WWE Career To

WWE star Braun Strowman appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including how he wouldn’t be in the company and he wouldn’t have had a successful WWE career if it weren’t for pro wrestling legend Mark Henry.

Strowman said, “This man saw something in a hungry young kid that was lost and didn’t know what he was doing in life but he wanted to do something. Put his name on the line, got me down, got me a try-out, picked me up at the airport, was there for my try-out, took me out to dinner, took me out for some extra-curricular activities afterwards we’ll leave it at that. I thank the lord every day for the people I have in my life that have given me that opportunity and helped me along the way to be myself. He didn’t give me nothing easy, he gave me the tools, he got the door open for me and I had to go in and do the work.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.