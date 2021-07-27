Braun Strowman Says He Has “Choices” To Make

There’s been a lot of rumors & speculation on Braun Strowman’s wrestling future as of late.

Strowman tweeted a cryptic tweet this afternoon and helped push those rumors & speculation. He posted a GIF and wrote the following, which could have nothing to do with wresting-

“Choices choices choices!!!!!!”

It’s no secret that Strowman & AEW have interest in working with each other. Now it’s been reported that WWE might want to bring Strowman back to the company.

Strowman will become a free agent on 8/31 when his non-compete with WWE expires. There has bee no news leak on what he has planned for the future.

