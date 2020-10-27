Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle Outside Of WWE

Braun Strowman appeared on Lilian Garcia’s podcast and said the following about his WWE career:

“I’ve said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I’ve been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I’m done. And I mean that.”

Strowman also talked about being standoffish at times:

“I’ve had many conversations with Vince about working on my diplomatic skills and how I just can’t bully my way through life on stuff, which has worked. It’s not that I’m a bully, but when I get my mindset on something, I’m stubborn about it. So, it’s also learning the aspect of sticking to your guns. But not offending anyone or coming off too standoffish. So, it’s learning all this stuff throughout the last year and a half that has helped me grow into this position that I believe they want me to be in. At the end of the day, there’s only a handful of guys that they stick into these positions to do this stuff. And it’s for a reason because it’s hard. It’s been a huge learning experience and growing experience for not only Braun Strowman as a character, but Adam Scherr [as] a man in real life.”

