Braun Strowman Says He’s The Man To End Roman Reigns’ Run As Champion, Talks Triple H As WWE Boss

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Jan Murphy of The Toronto Sun to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on his release from the company back in 2021, why he feels he is the right person to eventually dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as his thoughts on Paul “Triple H” Levesque being in charge of the promotion since he has returned.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what he thought about his WWE layoff in 2021: “It was a very hard pill to swallow because at the end of the day, I realized that I was put on this Earth to be a WWE Superstar. At first it was a big shock because it was like ‘Alright, what am I going to do now?’ I didn’t want to do anything else.”

On how he feels he is the man to dethrone Roman Reigns and end his Undisputed WWE Universal title run: “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”

On Paul “Triple H” Levesque now being in control of WWE since his return: “I think it’s awesome. It’s always evolving. I always had a great time with Vince when he was in charge. He always led the steam for the motion of what WWE is. I have a great relationship with Steph and H and they’re such amazing people and they have such a passion for the business and the industry.”

Check out the complete Braun Strowman interview by visiting TorontoSun.com.