Braun Strowman Says He’s Waiting On Bray Wyatt

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, made an appearance on Control Your Narrativeto discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked who he’d like to work with next. This led to him naming Bray Wyatt, Windham Rotunda. Both wrestlers were released by WWE this year due to budget cuts.

“I don’t know if it’s really one person. I think it’s anyone, anyone that has something inside them that they need to get out. Anybody that needs to be set free. These things have always been good [stares at his hands] at setting things free… There’s only one man on this earth that I want to see knocking that door. He’s family, he showed me things in life that I never could have imagined seeing. He bestowed the gift upon me of being the godfather to his son. Windham, I’m waiting for you brother.”