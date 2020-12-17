Braun Strowman Shows How His Body Has Changed

Braun Strowman took to Instagram this week and posted look at how his physique has changed over the past two years.

The photo on the left shows how The Monster Among Men is looking now, and the photo on the right is from around two years ago. Strowman noted that he had been battling bad depression and drinking alcohol all the time. He added that there was only around a 35 pound difference in the photos.

He wrote, “Man it’s amzing what you can do when you believe in yourself the pic on the right was about 2 or so years ago when I was battling bad depression drinking all the time not sleeping and going half ass through the motions in the gym. You control your own destiny and you can make your life what ever you want if you’re willing to put the work in cause nobody’s gonna hand you that shit!!! You have to know when to walk away from things that aren’t good for you and that’s what I did and I’ll be damned if I ever look back. I think the craziest thing about this is there’s only a 35lb difference in my body weight in the two pix!!!!! #GoGetYours #BraunStrowman #ControlYourDestiny #GetJacked #BodyBuilding #WeightTraining #Wrestling #Strongman #ProveEveryoneWrong #CatchMeIfYouCan #ISetTheBarForBigMenInWrestling #RememberThat”

Strowman, who is said to be out of action with a knee injury right now, posted another recent photo where he said he’s getting bigger, faster, and stronger each day.

“The longer I wait the worse it’s gonna be for everyone!!! Every MF day I get bigger I get faster I get stronger. I am the definition of unstoppable!!!! Y’all must have forgot who the hell I am!!! #RememberYouDidThis,” he wrote.

You can see both posts below: