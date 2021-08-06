Braun Strowman Talks About Change While Showing Off Physique (Photo)

Braun Strowman is still waiting for his non-compete clause to expire after being released by WWE a few months ago.

The former WWE Universal Champion is slated to make his first non-WWE appearance for Qatar Pro Wrestling.

Strowman took to Instagram to talk about changing himself for the better while also showing off his physique:

“Update!!!! After five days of less than 50g of carbs a day I was 343 today. Still holding some water but I’m ok with that. I have a big refeed coming to blow back up. Really enjoying this new program @mental_entity has been helping me with. I have a whole new fire lit under me to better myself not only my physical appearance but my mentality. To be a better healthier more loving person and stop being negative and hateful to things for no reason. I’ve gone through some really ruff times as of late and ran off a lot of people I really cared about in life and it kills me knowing I hurt other people in me being so negative. All I can do now is sift through the ashes of everything I burned down and hope for forgiveness and start to rebuild myself for the better to show to everyone that I can and I WILL CHANGE!!! #FindYourPurpose #FindYourSelf #YouCanChange #LifeWillGetBetter #LoveConquersAll #LoveYourSelfSoOthersCanLoveYou #Motivation #BodyBuilding #BeefKing.”