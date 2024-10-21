Braun Strowman Talks About His Road To WWE Return

Braun Strowman spoke during a recent NASCAR appearance with MMA personality The Schmo.

During the discussion, “The Monster Of All Monsters” spoke about being on the sidelines from WWE right now due to a torn groin.

“They call me the monster of all monsters of a reason [laughs],” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but we know we’re not signing up for water polo or ballet. Things happen in our sport and the show goes on. You have to suck it up and get ‘er done.”

He added, “I’ve been off the last couple of weeks and rehabbing. I fly back to Orlando to our facility, get some more rehab this week, next week we’re in Hershey, PA and then we head to Saudi Arabia.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.