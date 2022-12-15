Braun Strowman Talks About Legacy Of Andre The Giant & Other Big Men In Wrestling History

Braun Strowman isn’t the only big man in wrestling history.

But he’s among the best.

The WWE Superstar recently spoke with CBS Sports for an interview, during which he looked at Andre The Giant and the legacy he and other big men throughout wrestling history have left on the sport.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On Andre The Giant and other big men of wrestling history: “At the end of the day, a lot of it comes out of the question, who could I wrestle if I could wrestle anyone of all time, and it’s the same answer every time; Andre The Giant. Andre The Giant is sports entertainment, he is the reason why this industry is what it is, and it’s world-renowned and a global industry. When you talk WWE, you cannot mention this company without saying Andre The Giant. From him, to Big Show, Kane, Undertaker, Mark Henry, all these other giant men that have come and gone, I’m one of the very few of a dying breed. In my mind, I’m carrying on a tradition and legacy that is fading. As much as that hurts my heart because of the stereotype of being this bigger guy that I’ve had things handed to me in life or that I ‘Fee-fi-fo-fum’ my way through life, grinding up people’s kids to make my bread, there is more to it than that. I look like this big imposing scary monster, but at the end of the day, I’m this passionate, caring, loving, articulate human being. I want to be able to not only portray that, the aspect of the monster side of things, but I want to show the world that there is more than meets the eye, don’t judge a book by its cover. Not just with big people, but any walk of life. Some people are quick that when they get a glance at someone, they automatically have this stereotypical opinion of what this person is going to be. I love the opportunity to break these stereotypes and show the world that there is more to me than meets the eye. On the performing side of it, I like being able to go out there and do stuff as a big man that no one has ever seen before. I don’t pat myself on the back very often [air quotes and a wink], but there is no one else like me on earth. I’m a firm believer that, if there was, they’d have found them already.”

On insisting that he can do a moonsault: “I always joke around, I can do one [a moonsault], not a problem, but it’s not a matter of being able to do one, it’s a matter of doing it at the right time.”

