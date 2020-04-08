Braun Strowman Talks Brock Lesnar Punches From 2018 Rumble Match

New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently spoke with talkSPORT and revealed what happened after Brock Lesnar hit him with a real punch during their match at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

“We laughed about it afterwards,” Strowman said. “It is what it is. We got to the back and I said ‘Hey, my bad,’ he said the same thing and we went about our business. We’re both grown ups, we both knew what we were getting into and at the end of the day, we’re both very dominant males and neither of us wanted to give in an inch, so in the end we took an inch from each other.

“Working with Brock I go in with the mentality that it’s a real fight. You have to. I remember Royal Rumble a couple of years ago, I got a little ants in my pants, so did he and we threw some heavy hitters at each other and carried on from there. Let’s face it, Brock’s one of the baddest human beings on the planet and I enjoy it, I like the physical aspect of it.

“I didn’t get into this thinking it was water polo or tennis or anything like that, I knew this was a full contact sport and when you’re in the ring with Brock Lesnar it is full contact. Ask anybody’s that’s worked with him. Brock brings the big fight and that’s why people pay money to see him.”

WWE has used The Monster Among Men for various stunts over the years, from destroying cars to flipping ambulances. Strowman was asked about his favorite major stunt from over the years. He named the ring imploding superplex with Big Show, and the ambulance spot with Roman Reigns.

“I believe out of all the crazy stuff that we’ve done, probably the best was when I flipped the ambulance over with Roman in it or when I imploded the ring with Big Show doing the superplex,” Strowman said.

“I think the video of me flipping the ambulance has something like 75 million views on YouTube so that one might have connected with people more. I constantly to this day get kids coming up to me asking how I flipped the ambulance and I show them [points to his arms] right there. The power of protein. The New Day has pancake power, I have steak power.”