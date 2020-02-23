Braun Strowman Teases Another Match With Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury defeated Deaontay Wilder in a boxing match on Saturday night to capture the WBC Heavyweight Title. Braun Strowman, Fury’s opponent from the WWE Crown Jewel PPV last fall, issued the following comments:
Well we’ll well @Tyson_Fury night nighted @BronzeBomber not like I’m surprised!!!!! #GetTheseHands
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 23, 2020
Hell of a W @Tyson_Fury what ya say wanna try your luck for my #IntercontinentalChampionship ????? #LetsRunItBack #GiveTheWorldWhatTheyWant #RealHeavyweights
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 23, 2020