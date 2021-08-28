Braun Strowman Teases New Ring Name And Possible New Home

Braun Strowman is rumored to be signing with Impact Wrestling soon. Strowman took to Twitter this week and indicated that “Titan” will be his new post-WWE ring name. He also teased going to Impact.

“Remember in life if you’re gonna do something make sure you make a impact. Carve your name in stone!!! #Titan,” he wrote.

Furthermore, we noted earlier this week how Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore indicated during Jade Chung’s Twitch stream that Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) will be signing with Impact soon. D’Amore also teased that Strowman will debut at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October as he said Impact is currently on the road to “Braun For Glory.”

Strowman was released by WWE on June 2, and will become a free agent on Tuesday, August 31 when his 90-day non-compete expires.