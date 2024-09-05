Braun Strowman Throws Out First Pitch At Milwaukee Brewers Game

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE star Braun Strowman threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals picked up the win over the Brewers 3 – 2, going to the 10th inning to get the victory.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR