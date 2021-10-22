Braun Strowman To Debut At Bound For Glory?

Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman is expected to debut with Impact Wrestling soon. Scherr will likely debut this weekend at Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. He was spotted flying to Las Vegas from Chicago this morning.

The former WWE Universal Champion reportedly plans to use “The Titan” as his nickname going forward. Scherr was seen meeting with Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore at the Motor City Comic Con in Michigan last week.

WWE released Scherr back on June 2. He returned to the ring against EC3 for his “Free The Narrative II” event back in the summer.